Weather

It's About to Go Down (the temperature)

Highs will warm to near 70 degrees tomorrow, but that will soon be replaced by a major cool down Friday through next week.

Clouds will build during Thursday afternoon ahead of a cold front. Widespread light rain will develop late Thursday night, and will clear early Friday morning.

On Friday get ready for highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds will gust as high as 25-30mph making it feel even colder.

Canadian high pressure will continue to funnel in cooler air early Saturday. Morning lows will dip down to the upper 20s. High pressure will slide east Sunday, and southwest flow will warm temperatures to the 60s.

Quiet weather continues Monday, but another cold front will push through the state Tuesday bringing more rain. Highs will drop the 40s midweek behind the front.

Have a great evening!

-Brittany Bell



