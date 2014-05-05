Rain Today, and a Colder Weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a beautiful fall day yesterday, a cold front moving across the East Coast will bring us showers and even a few thunderstorms through the day today, especially this morning. Temps are 20 warmer this morning is spots, but they will fall throughout the day.Eventually these showers and storms will start to end later this afternoon and evening as high pressure quickly moves over the East Coast. This will set us up for a sunny and cool day tomorrow with temperatures peaking in the lower 60s.As we head through the rest of the weekend and into next week, a ridge of high pressure will build over the Southeast, promoting mostly dry and warm conditions for the Triangle as temperatures approach the 80-degree mark once again.A surge of moisture toward the middle of next week will bring the slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm, but most spots stay dry.Have a great weekend!Big Weather