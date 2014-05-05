Weather

Rain Today, and a Colder Weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a beautiful fall day yesterday, a cold front moving across the East Coast will bring us showers and even a few thunderstorms through the day today, especially this morning. Temps are 20 warmer this morning is spots, but they will fall throughout the day.

Eventually these showers and storms will start to end later this afternoon and evening as high pressure quickly moves over the East Coast. This will set us up for a sunny and cool day tomorrow with temperatures peaking in the lower 60s.


As we head through the rest of the weekend and into next week, a ridge of high pressure will build over the Southeast, promoting mostly dry and warm conditions for the Triangle as temperatures approach the 80-degree mark once again.

A surge of moisture toward the middle of next week will bring the slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm, but most spots stay dry.

Have a great weekend!

Big Weather

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump, Biden go at it, from a distance, in town halls
St. Aug's president dies months after being appointed
String of campaign sign thefts leaves Johnston Co. voters unhappy
Program aims to provide tower heaters to Raleigh bars, restaurants
Nearly 230K vote on first day of early voting in NC
EXCLUSIVE: President Trump calls on Gov. Cooper to 'open up the state'
Access to early poll locations more difficult for some NC voters
Show More
16-year-old girl overcomes mystery illness after eight month battle
President Trump exhorts supporters in Greenville
LATEST: NC Hope program offers rent, utility help for eligible residents
Report: Wells Fargo fires workers over abuse of COVID-19 relief funds
NC reports first flu death of 2020-21 season
More TOP STORIES News