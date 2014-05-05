Rain Today, Colder Weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- We will have some sunshine to start the day. Aside from some patchy areas of fog there will just be a few high clouds in the area that are well ahead of a front approaching the region. These are very thin and scattered.With southwest flow ahead of the front and a few hours of sunshine, temperatures get back into the low and mid-50s.Rain with the front moves into the area by 3 p.m., although it will not be particularly heavy. Looking at model guidance, we feel that most of the Triangle will pick up 0.15-0.25 of an inch of rain before it winds down by 10 p.m. Amounts may be a little lighter toward the west, but a little higher to the east where the front hooks up with more moisture and a low pressure area tries to spin up. Areas east of I-95 could receive as much as 0.50 of an inch.A deep trough supporting this front will swing through the area tomorrow. The timing of the energy (and also instability) suggests that the morning starts out with some sun, but clouds will start to build and fill in during the late morning with a cloudy afternoon.While I can't rule out an instability shower or two, mainly north of the Triangle, most of the day will be dry.The trough will move away by Sunday and ridging will build into the region aloft with high pressure at the surface. This gives us a colder and sunnier finish to the weekend with highs in the upper 40s.Another trough will move through the region with a lot of clouds Sunday night into Monday. There will be limited moisture, but a brief shower or two is possible as that moves through, with the most likely time late Sunday night into Monday morning. Behind it, Tuesday will bring more sunshine as high pressure builds across the Southeast.Have a great weekend!Big Weather