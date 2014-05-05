Rain Today, Snow Tonight?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Temperatures are holding in the 40s now with locally dense fog, and this will be around to start the day.The clouds will continue to hold on today as low pressure moves from the central Gulf coast this morning to just off the coast of South Carolina by late today. As this passes to the south, rain will push back into the area. While the bulk of the rain will remain to our south, there will be some light rain and drizzle around from midmorning on. This rain will be light, but with temperatures still in the 40s most of the time, it will feel chilly. We should see temperatures making some recovery over the past couple of days though, as the inversion finally breaks. This should allow us to sneak into the low 50s briefly.Once the storm gets out over the Atlantic this evening, it will begin to intensify rapidly and will continue to strengthen tomorrow as it moves farther away to the east. This will turn the flow to the northeast, allowing cold air to come back into the region on the back side of the storm. With the upper-level energy coming through late tonight providing some good upward motion and much colder air aloft, we could have a good combination to give us a quick shot at accumulating snow.Precipitation should remain as all rain through at least midnight, but will change over to snow in the wee hours of the morning. How much snow we get will depends on how quickly that changeover occurs. If it is closer to midnight as the American model suggests, then we could pick up several inches of snow. However, we feel the change will be a bit delayed, and more of the precipitation will fall as rain - we're leaning toward lower amounts on this. As a result, we believe that a coating to an inch is likely for Raleigh, with an inch or two across the northern counties. Southern parts of the Triangle will change over too close to the end of the precipitation around daybreak tomorrow to allow for much, if any accumulation.Windy and colder conditions return behind the departing storm Thursday as high pressure builds into the region. This high will keep quiet and dry weather in place through the end of the week and into the start of the weekend. However, clouds will increase later in the day Saturday ahead of the next Pacific storm; this spreads rainy conditions back into the region by Sunday.Have a great Hump Day!Big Weather