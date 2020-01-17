Cool Weekend

Temperatures were back to normal today with highs in the 40s, about 20 degrees cooler than yesterday. Skies will be mostly clear early on, then clouds will be on the increase later tonight. Lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.Saturday will offer lots of clouds, but it should stay dry until the evening hours. With mostly cloudy skies, highs tomorrow will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s. A cold front approaches tomorrow night, and scattered showers are likely during the evening hours, ending after midnight. Rainfall amounts should be about .25" or less, with skies clearing towards Sunday morning,Sunday looks to be a nice day with mostly sunny skies and pleasant highs in the 50s.Another surge of cold air arrives Sunday night and lasts through the middle of next week. Highs Monday through Wednesday will be mostly around 40, with lows in the low and mid 20s. But it will be a dry cold, with no rain or snow through much of next week.Have a great evening,Chris