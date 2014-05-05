Rain Tonight and Sunday Morning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Partly sunny skies and dry conditions are expected to start the day as an area of weak high pressure briefly sets up over the region.Temperatures are forecast to be right around normal for early February, with highs in the lower 50s and lows in the lower and middle 30s this morning and overnight tonight. Clouds will filter overhead by this afternoon as a storm system building out of the northern Gulf approaches the Carolinas.Rain from this system is forecast to reach the Triangle by the evening, and continue throughout the night tonight. As temperatures fall overnight, it is likely that some snow or sleet will mix in for northern portions of the Triangle. Snow and sleet will be most likely closest to the Virginia border, but a wintry mix could briefly spread as far south and east as U.S. 64 and Raleigh. Most areas that do end up with some snow or sleet are not expected to have any accumulation, but a fresh coating to perhaps an inch of snow can't be ruled out for the Appalachians and isolated parts of the northern Piedmont.Precipitation will transition back over to all rain before sunrise Sunday morning and taper off to the northeast through the morning. A pattern of mainly clear and dry weather will persist from Sunday afternoon through most of Monday with temperatures slightly below normal.Another round of light, spotty showers will be possible on Tuesday as a frontal system passes through the East. Much of the Triangle may end up dry as this weak system falls apart over the Appalachians, but cold air from the back side of this front will usher in lower-than-normal temperatures for the majority of the week ahead. There is a possibility for a late-week storm to hit the Southeast and possibly bring some snow given the cold air in place ahead of this system, but confidence is too low this far out to pinpoint exact forecast variables.Have a great weekend!Steve Stewart