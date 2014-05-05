Rain Tonight, Cooler this Weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a nice day yesterday where temperatures recovered from our coldest morning this season to a very seasonable 58, we've seen the expected increase in clouds across the area. These clouds are streaming in from a developing storm system to our west. A low has spun up along the central Gulf coast, and it will slide northward along a slowly advancing cold front today. The low will slowly deepen today as energy from a vigorous trough swings into the Tennessee Valley.This storm will stay far enough west and southwest of us today to keep us dry for the most part, though it will be a fairly cloudy day. As we get into the late afternoon, we will start to see some lighter showers out ahead of the main storm developing here in the Triangle, but there will not be anything significant.The models have come into better alignment on how things progress from there, with it looking like the European's faster speed of the past couple of days wins out. The low should be over northwestern South Carolina late today, and from there it heads northeastward and deepens considerably. Steady rain should develop across the area during the evening hours, and the heaviest rainfall should fall overnight. Right now we are thinking there will be 0.50 of an inch to as much as 0.75 of an inch through the Triangle.The low will already be east of Delmarva by sunrise tomorrow, so the rain should cut off by around 3 a.m. as the cold front swings through the area and the dry slot of the deepening storm sweeps in. Winds will then begin to pick up out of the west and then northwest; these winds will continue into tomorrow morning as the strong storm races away to the northeast. Given the faster departure of the storm, wind gusts of 30-35 mph appear more likely in the morning than the afternoon. Clouds will break before sunrise, and tomorrow will be at least partly sunny with strong cold advection keeping temperatures from rising too much.Sunday will be a nice day with a fair amount of sunshine and not as much wind, though the cold air will linger and we'll only recover back to the low 50s. Some clouds may begin to show up later in the day ahead of the next storm system as well.There will be two features that we have to watch for Monday. The first will be a storm that moves through the Gulf of Mexico this weekend and then cuts across Florida Sunday night and passes east of us Monday.The second is another trough that moves into Minnesota tomorrow and heads southeast from there.As that trough swings into the east Sunday night into Monday, it will turn that southern storm to the northeast, and will also be able to tap into some of that moisture, allowing the trough to kick off a couple of showers around the region during the day on Monday. How much rainfall we get and the exact timing will depend on how quickly these factors come together. This next trough will also bring a reinforcing shot of cold air with it, so with the clouds and the shower chance Monday, temperatures will struggle to get out of the 40s.High pressure will build in from the west and promote sunshine for the rest of the week, with steady daytime moderation from Wednesday on.Have a great weekend!Big Weather