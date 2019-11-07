It's About to Go Down (the temperature)

Although skies are currently clear, barring a few high-elevation clouds, skies will become more cloudy with increasingly thick clouds building into the area as the day progresses and a front approaches the region from the west.Temperatures today will be somewhat higher than yesterday due to warm air being dragged into the area ahead of the front.Rain associated with the cold front will arrive in the area in the evening, lingering overnight. With the best forcing and upper-level moisture located to the south of the area, the rain isn't expected to be especially heavy. The bigger story will be the substantially colder air being brought in behind the front. Highs across the area are forecast to be roughly 20 degrees lower tomorrow compared to today.High pressure will build to the west and skies clear by tomorrow evening. With no clouds, and fairly calm winds, temperatures will have no difficulty plummeting overnight. A hard freeze is expected tomorrow night with frost forming on grass as well as windshields.Temperatures will be chilly heading into Saturday. Again, overnight into Sunday, temperatures are expected to be below freezing in spots. Some upper-level moisture could keep the low somewhat higher than tomorrow night. Nevertheless, temperatures will still likely be cold enough for frost to form and many of the typically colder areas to experience a hard freeze by morning.Temperatures will begin to climb somewhat Sunday and Monday with highs reaching typical values for the start of the workweek. This pattern of rising temperatures will only last into the start of the workweek, however, as another reasonably strong cold front will drive its way across the Tar Heel State Tuesday. As a result, temperatures will drop once again into the low 50s with sub-freezing lows seen across the area.Have a great Thursday!Bigweather