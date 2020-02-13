Forecast: Sunny To Soggy Tomorrow

It will be a pretty nice evening across the area as high pressure builds in and we'll see a clear sky in place through tonight. However, under that clear sky and with light winds, it will be a much chillier night once again with lows falling back into the upper 30s/low 40s, so there may be some areas of frost by early tomorrow morning.Tomorrow into Monday we'll be watching a developing storm system that will be forming over the southern Plains and lower Mississippi River valley. Sunshine will be seen first thing tomorrow morning, then by midday clouds will start to roll in. An area of low pressure forming out ahead of the main storm will reach the area by late day and will produce a little rain mid-to-late afternoon. The main storm system tracking across the Gulf Coast states during the day tomorrow will track northeastward over the eastern Carolinas tomorrow night. The low will be off the coast by early Monday morning and the cold front with this low will cross the area mid-to-late Monday morning. This storm system is expected to produce severe weather tomorrow across the Gulf Coast states with the threat for tornadoes, but as it moves into our area, most of the instability will stay off to the south and east of the Triangle, so tomorrow night there will be some rain at times and perhaps a rumble of thunder, and then we'll likely see a line of showers and downpours move through Monday morning, with again, a rumble of thunder or two possible, but there can be some gusty winds as the front moves through. We'll have to keep an eye out though for some stronger to severe storms well south and east of the Triangle headed toward the beaches. Rainfall totals will likely average between 0.75-1.25" through early Monday.Some sun may try to break out late in the day Monday; otherwise, the flavor for the rest of the day will be mostly cloudy. Tuesday will be a nice day overall. A shortwave will dive in the Northeast later Tuesday and the tail end of a cold front will push through toward evening, but it will just lead to some clouds.The next rain maker will be a low pushing in from the west on Thursday. This will produce some locally heavy rainfall across the area once again, especially in the afternoon and evening. The GFS is quicker with pushing this low offshore on Friday, whileBe Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson