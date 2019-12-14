Weather

Sunny Sunday

As surface high pressure builds in from the west, the drier air will help bring a clearing sky tonight, and then a sunny sky and much nicer tomorrow. The presence of the sun alone will allow most daytime temperatures to reach the 50s.
A storm system moving into Northern California this weekend will move to the east, and it will cause a low pressure system to form over Arkansas by early Monday morning. A cold front extending southward from this storm will push eastward as the area of low pressure tracks to the northeast, eventually reaching the eastern Ohio Valley on Monday night. As this cold front approaches, it will lead to increasing clouds across the Triangle Monday, and eventually more wet weather Tuesday.

Dry, cooler weather will follow Tuesday night and Wednesday and this dry stable weather should last through the rest of next week.

Have a great evening!
Steve Stewart



