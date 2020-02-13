Soggy Super Tuesday

The regional radar during the night has been quiet across Central North Carolina. But multiple showers have been sliding across South Carolina, as well as near Wilmington and Cape Fear. Much farther to the west, heavy showers and thunderstorms have erupted over Kentucky and Tennessee. These will continue to weaken this morning, but the cloud debris associated with it will drift eastward this morning.Thickening clouds may be the only limiting factor on daytime temperatures today. These will be bolstered by a southwesterly flow of air out ahead of the next cold front. And that front is expected to reach the southern Appalachians later this afternoon and then the Triangle early tonight.This front will enhance shower activity as it moves through the region, but the showers will also end from west to east by around midnight.Drier air will filter in from the northwest late tonight as this boundary pushes off to the east. However, the front will not manage to move too far away. In fact, it is currently forecast to stall over southern South Carolina and Georgia tomorrow. This front will manage to extend southwestward along the Gulf coast states. An area of low pressure moving into the northwestern Gulf of Mexico will start to move up the front tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow night. This low pressure area will bring a period of rain to the region on Thursday. At this point, it still looks like the steadiest, most widespread rain will fall over much of south-central North Carolina, and all of South Carolina.As this low pressure system moves off to the east Thursday night, drier air will follow.Friday will feature a gusty northwest wind and cooler air with readings no higher than the low to mid-50s, about 5-7 degrees Fahrenheit lower than average for early in March.High pressure building in from the northwest will help bring Central North Carolina dry, relatively tranquil weather for the upcoming weekend with lower-than-normal temperatures.As high pressure moves to the east Sunday night, a returning flow of warm, moist air will lead to increasing cloudiness a week from today and the chance of more wet unsettled weather for the region about Tuesday of next week.Have a great Tuesday!Bigweather