Weather

Soggy Super Tuesday

The ridge of high pressure that brought sunshine this morning will continue to slide off the coast tonight. Clouds will continue to build into the region tonight. And a persistent southwesterly wind will usher in above average temperatures and a few showers this evening.

Tomorrow will be soggy with a few showers throughout the day. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s in the Triangle and in the lower 70s in the sandhills.

Wednesday will also be warmer than average with a mixture of sun and clouds. Watch out for a shower or two late at night.

The shower activity returns on Thursday in the wake of a cold front that will bring temperatures to a more seasonable value.

We'll begin to dry out and see more sunshine on Friday due to high pressure. This ridge of high pressure will persist throughout the weekend.

Have a great day!

Robert Johnson


