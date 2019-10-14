Weather

Beautiful Tuesday

The work week started out on a gorgeous note as high pressure moved in behind a cold front. Tonight will be mostly clear with cool lows in the mid 40s to low 50s. Tuesday will start out with a good amount of sunshine, then clouds will increase ahead of our next storm system. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 70s to near 80.

A storm system will move across the region Wednesday and bring us a another shot of needed rain, mainly in the morning. Wednesday will start out with widespread rain, then the rain will taper off in the afternoon. Amounts of rain with the next system will average .25" to .75"--not a drought buster, but it'll help.

Skies will clear late Wednesday and Wednesday night, and chilly Canadian air will push in on gusty northwest winds. Highs on Thursday will only be in the low and mid 60s, and some areas could fall into the upper 30s by Friday morning.

Dry weather and a slow warm up will begin for the weekend.

Have a great evening,

Chris



