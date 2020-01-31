Weather

Rainy night ahead after a messy Friday commute

A chilly rain moved into the region this afternoon, and there have been a few reports of some snow and sleet mixed in. The frozen precipitation will be short lived, and a rainy, chilly night is on tap. The rain will taper off after midnight with temperatures remaining above freezing, mainly in the mid 30s.

Mostly dry weather with lots of clouds is on the way for Saturday, and there could be a sprinkle in the afternoon or early evening, but the vast majority of the day will be dry. Highs will be in the low and mid 50s. Sunday will be beautiful with lots of sun and highs of 55-60. Sir Walter Wally should see his shadow Sunday, but there are no signs of winter weather.

Much warmer air will spread into the region for early next week, with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s! Another taste of spring is on the way, so no good news for snow lovers.

Have a great weekend,
Chris


