Raleigh area, parts of Sandhills at low risk for severe weather Saturday

ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as most of central and northern North Carolina are at risk for severe weather on Saturday.

Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said while our area is under a marginal risk, the areas west of us should get the brunt of the storm.



He said we should be dry most of the day but a stray shower or thunderstorm could push in and turn severe.

The storm should blow into our area Saturday afternoon and evening.

RELATED: Tropical cyclone could develop near the Bahamas in the next 5 days, NHC says

He said the biggest threats are damaging winds and pockets of hail.
