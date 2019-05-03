Raleigh area, parts of Sandhills at low risk for severe weather Saturday

Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said while our area is under a marginal risk, the areas west of us should get the brunt of the storm.
The @NWSSPC has the central & northern part of the viewing area under a Marginal (Category 1) risk for severe weather for Saturday. Biggest threat=damaging winds. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/42T8UkCjNG— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) May 3, 2019
He said we should be dry most of the day but a stray shower or thunderstorm could push in and turn severe.
The storm should blow into our area Saturday afternoon and evening.
RELATED: Tropical cyclone could develop near the Bahamas in the next 5 days, NHC says
He said the biggest threats are damaging winds and pockets of hail.