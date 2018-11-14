Raleigh Christmas Parade forecast

It has been a rainy week, but things will dry out just in time for the ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh.High pressure will settle in for the weekend, and clear out the rain and clouds.Highs will also be a tad warmer during the weekend compared to the work week.For the start of the parade, prepare for temperatures in the low 40s.Around 11 a.m. temperatures will reach the low 50s.Highs on Saturday afternoon will top out near 60 degrees.The remainder of the weekend will be dry with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.