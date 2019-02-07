WEATHER

Raleigh, Fayetteville expected to set record highs Thursday before cold pushes back in

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The warmer weather has been a relief for many in central North Carolina, and warmer temperatures will be around for a bit longer.

Big Weather said Raleigh and Fayetteville are forecast to set new record temperatures on Thursday.

The projected high at RDU is 78 degrees, which is two degrees above the previous Feb. 7 record set in 2017.

The record high for FAY, which was also set in 2017, is 77 degrees. Temperatures are expected to reach 80.



With all the warmer weather comes an increase for pollen.

An ABC11 viewer sent in video showing pollen may already by a problem in early February.

RELATED: North Carolina governor talks climate change on Capitol Hill

Big Weather said while the pollen forecast is moderate for Thursday and Friday, it is expected to jump up over the weekend.



But those loving the spring-like temperatures shouldn't expect them to stick around.

Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s over the weekend before hitting the 50s next week.

