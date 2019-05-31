First Alert: Raleigh, Fayetteville areas at risk for severe weather Friday

Big Weather said thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon and evening.
ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as areas in and east of the Triangle are under a slight risk for severe weather, while parts of the Sandhills are at a marginal risk.
We are under a marginal and slight (Categories 1 & 2) risk for severe weather this afternoon. The biggest threat coming from damaging straight-line winds. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/yXVtzWuh8h— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) May 31, 2019
The storms are expected to start mid-afternoon in areas west of the Triangle and move eastward as it intensifies.
Damaging winds are our biggest threat, but Big Weather said we could also see hail.
Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.
Big Weather said the storms could stick around through Saturday, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening.
