Raleigh, Fayetteville areas brace for a wet week

A cold front will cross central North Carolina Monday morning with a few lingering showers.

Drier air will arrive by the afternoon which will break up the clouds and allow for some sunshine.

The sun will boost afternoon temperatures up to near 60 degrees, a full 20 degrees higher than Sunday's chilly readings.



High pressure passing by to our north will provide dry and colder conditions Monday into Tuesday, but clouds will be on the increase ahead of the next storm system.

Rain will return Tuesday night as that next storm tracks across us Wednesday and then off the East Coast on Thursday.

As it arrives, it will run into cold air, especially north of I-85. The result could be an icy mix in that area, to start, then a gradual changeover to a cold rain on Wednesday.

As the system moves through, it will cause clouds and rain at times over the Carolinas from Tuesday night right into Thursday.

It will remain on the chilly side Wednesday with highs in the 40s, then much warmer air will arrive on Thursday ahead of a cool front arriving from the northwest.

Thursday afternoon's temperatures will jump into the lower to mid-60s.

The cool front will cross our region later Thursday and then stall nearby on Friday and Saturday as a new wave of low pressure tracks to the northeast along the front.

This will continue clouds and wet weather here from Friday into the weekend.
Keep the umbrella handy this week!

