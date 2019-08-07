Weather

Raleigh, Fayetteville areas could see severe weather this afternoon

ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as severe weather is set to push through Wednesday afternoon.

Most areas in the Triangle are at a slight risk, while areas south of Fayetteville are at a marginal risk.



Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said thunderstorms will roll in around 2 p.m. and continue into the early evening.

He said the storms could become strong to severe and could produce damaging winds and flooding downpours.

Big Weather said damaging winds will be our biggest threat, adding that some areas could see hail.

After storms pass, he said we should see mostly sunny skies for the rest of the week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherwake countydurham countyorange countychatham countycumberland countyjohnston countyweather
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rescuers search for missing 15-year-old swimmer at Falls Lake
7 cats die in fire at Durham animal hospital
Girls night out turns into 'nightmare' after Wake woman shot in car
Bowls used at Chipotle contain cancer-causing chemicals, study shows
EXCLUSIVE: Gilroy survivor meets woman who stopped to help him after he was shot
National Night Out: Durham community celebrates drop in violent crime
Boy Scouts of America faces new lawsuit after former scouts claim sexual abuse
Show More
Walgreens to close hundreds of US stores as part of cost-cutting plan
EXCLUSIVE: 12-year-old victim describes being shot, hiding during Gilroy Garlic Festival
Missing South Carolina 5-year-old believed to be dead
Progress at a price: Residents frustrated by NC Central expansion
Advocates: Military rape reporting tool does little for retaliation
More TOP STORIES News