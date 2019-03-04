Raleigh tornado survivor urges families to plan for severe weather

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Ruby Miller lost her home when nine tornadoes tore through Raleigh - now she's urging families to prepare for severe weather.
It's a beautiful home on King Charles Road. But to Ruby Miller, it's a devastating reminder.
"This is not my house. This is a house but it's not my home. My home is gone," Miller said.
Eight years ago, Miller lost her home when nine tornadoes tore through Raleigh.
"We went downstairs and no sooner got downstairs and that tornado hit," Miller remembered.
The tornado leveled Miller's home like so many others on her road. But she says being prepared saved her family's life.
"That's what the kids were trained to do if there's a bad storm, you go down to the basement," she said.
Miller says she learned a lot. And heading into severe weather preparedness week, she wants families to realize the threat is real.
"You have to have a plan and you have to know what to do if something happens. Your family has to know where to look for you," Miller said.
There will be a statewide tornado drill at all schools on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. Here are some other tips to prepare you and your family for severe weather:
Know the difference between a 'watch' and a 'warning.' Watches mean a tornado is possible. If there's a warning, a tornado has been spotted.
If you're driving, get out of the car. Look for the nearest building. Don't try to outrun the tornado or park under an overpass.
If you're outside and can't find a building, take cover in a low-lying flat area. That will protect you from flying debris
