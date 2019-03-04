severe weather

Raleigh tornado survivor urges families to plan for severe weather

EMBED <>More Videos

Raleigh woman who lost home in 2011 tornado urges families to prepare for severe weather

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Ruby Miller lost her home when nine tornadoes tore through Raleigh - now she's urging families to prepare for severe weather.

It's a beautiful home on King Charles Road. But to Ruby Miller, it's a devastating reminder.

"This is not my house. This is a house but it's not my home. My home is gone," Miller said.

Eight years ago, Miller lost her home when nine tornadoes tore through Raleigh.

"We went downstairs and no sooner got downstairs and that tornado hit," Miller remembered.

The tornado leveled Miller's home like so many others on her road. But she says being prepared saved her family's life.

"That's what the kids were trained to do if there's a bad storm, you go down to the basement," she said.

RELATED: Remembering the 2011 tornado outbreak

Miller says she learned a lot. And heading into severe weather preparedness week, she wants families to realize the threat is real.

"You have to have a plan and you have to know what to do if something happens. Your family has to know where to look for you," Miller said.

RELATED: What to do after a tornado

There will be a statewide tornado drill at all schools on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. Here are some other tips to prepare you and your family for severe weather:

Know the difference between a 'watch' and a 'warning.' Watches mean a tornado is possible. If there's a warning, a tornado has been spotted.

If you're driving, get out of the car. Look for the nearest building. Don't try to outrun the tornado or park under an overpass.

If you're outside and can't find a building, take cover in a low-lying flat area. That will protect you from flying debris
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weatherraleighncweatherstormtornadosevere weather
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEVERE WEATHER
Alabama tornadoes: At least 23 dead, including children
Video shows rare 'ice tsunami' along Niagara River
Polar vortex: Iowa college student found dead on campus
How to keep pipes from freezing in cold weather
TOP STORIES
Seaga Gillard sentenced to death for Wake County double murder
White hoods placed on Raleigh Confederate monument; police investigating
Luke Perry dies days after suffering massive stroke
See where your child's school stacks up on newly released report
80-year-old Sanford woman killed in home, deputies say
Loved ones mourn deaths of Franklin County plane crash victims
College professor holds student's baby so he can take notes
Show More
Marshalls to launch online store
14 fire departments battle fire at Oak Island motel
Former Colorado governor enters 2020 presidential race
Granola bar wrappers lead search crews to sisters lost in the woods
Rapper claims $500K in jewelry, cash stolen at Cracker Barrel
More TOP STORIES News