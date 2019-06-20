Weather

Rare wave-shaped clouds roll through the sky

A picture of a cloud formation in Virginia that resembles rolling waves is going viral.

Weather experts say this type of cloud formation, which was spotted in over Smith Mountain Lake near Roanoke, is very rare.

The formation occurs when different layers of the atmosphere have differing wind speeds.

The clouds are known as Kelvin-Helmholtz instability waves and are named after the scientists who studied the physics behind them.

The formations are most common near mountain ranges and usually last only about 10 minutes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercloudymountainsweather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Damaging winds, hail possible in Raleigh, Fayetteville areas Thursday
AT&T cut septic line, causing wastewater to spill into Raleigh yard
Nash County soldier's remains return from North Korea
Thieves steal $20K in electronics from Walmart, lead officers on chase
Sharks seen swimming feet from beachgoers at Myrtle Beach
Working just one day a week improves mental health, study says
WEEKEND EVENTS: PickleFest, pop up market and film festival
Show More
Zion Williamson headlines Tobacco Road prospects in 2019 NBA Draft
Cracker Barrel bans pastor who called for LGBTQ executions
How it works: The NC Quick Pass
Sweet video: Woman frames years-old notes for Father's Day
Wake County launches park program to welcome kids, adults with autism
More TOP STORIES News