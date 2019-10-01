weather record

More record-breaking heat possible for Wednesday, Thursday in Triangle

By
It's getting hot in here... again... the good news it finally goes away and just in time for the weekend!

The giant dome of high pressure over the entire southeastern part of the U.S. will continue to throw those warm temps at us.

We will be in the upper 80s today and the records start to fall in the Triangle tomorrow. By the way, September just wrapped up as the 3rd warmest at RDU on record. Last year was second with an average temp just .10 degrees warmer. The warmest September was in 2010.



Those highs are more typical of something we'd see in July, not the first week of October. The story is the same in the Sandhills.



The average high in Fayetteville is 79. Our morning temps will be closer to that than our afternoon highs. And factor in the humidity tomorrow and the heat index will top out over 100 in spots in the Sandhills. It was also the 3rd warmest September in Fayetteville.

The good news about all of this is the temps will be back into the 70s by Saturday and the rain chances return next week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather recordweatherheat wave
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER RECORD
Pollen nears record levels (again) Thursday
Record-setting wind gust recorded at Grandfather Mountain
Polar vortex in 1899 brought subzero temps to North Carolina
These frigid temperatures are going to continue through the night
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman killed in Durham hit-and-run, suspect still loose
Durham megachurch pastor to confront sex abuse crisis at major conference
Duke Energy seeks 6 percent rate hike for NC customers
NC high school student honoring national anthem goes viral
Bridge collapses in Taiwan, trapping at least 11
Cary woman hit by teen driver, killed outside her home, police say
Carolina Hurricanes unveil team's official beer 'Storm Brew'
Show More
7th grader starts petition to build skatepark in Southern Pines
Arrest made after sexual assault in Chapel Hill parking deck
Durham man dead after being hit by log truck in Johnston County
Raleigh's new Wegmans breaks grand opening record
St. Augustine's University student returns to Bahamas to help recover
More TOP STORIES News