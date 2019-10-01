More record-breaking heat possible for Wednesday, Thursday in Triangle

A bit cooler today (80s instead of 90s). By Midweek though, we break a few more records in #NC. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/G8GXYzWWKb — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) September 30, 2019

It's getting hot in here... again... the good news it finally goes away and just in time for the weekend!The giant dome of high pressure over the entire southeastern part of the U.S. will continue to throw those warm temps at us.We will be in the upper 80s today and the records start to fall in the Triangle tomorrow. By the way, September just wrapped up as the 3rd warmest at RDU on record. Last year was second with an average temp just .10 degrees warmer. The warmest September was in 2010.Those highs are more typical of something we'd see in July, not the first week of October. The story is the same in the Sandhills.The average high in Fayetteville is 79. Our morning temps will be closer to that than our afternoon highs. And factor in the humidity tomorrow and the heat index will top out over 100 in spots in the Sandhills. It was also the 3rd warmest September in Fayetteville.The good news about all of this is the temps will be back into the 70s by Saturday and the rain chances return next week.