Frigid Minneapolis temps could bring record cold for Super Bowl Sunday

Fans will have to face frigid Minneapolis temperatures to get to Super Bowl LII. (Matt Slocum/AP Photo)

When the Philadelphia Eagles face off against the New England Patriots at Super Bowl LII, temperatures outside the stadium could make Minneapolis the coldest host city ever for the big game.

Luckily for players, US Bank Stadium is domed and temperature controlled, but the frigid weather could make for difficult travel for fans.

According to AccuWeather, the normal high for Feb. 4 in Minneapolis is 26 degrees. AccuWeather meteorologist Jordan Root expects this Super Bowl Sunday to be 10 to 20 degrees below normal.

The coldest Super Bowl host city is Pontiac, Michigan. Super Bowl XVI was played between the San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals at the Pontiac Silverdome on Jan. 24, 1982. The high temperature on that day was 16 degrees.

The coldest temperature at kickoff time for a Super Bowl played outdoors was 39 degrees for Super Bowl VI in New Orleans. The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Miami Dolphins at Tulane Stadium in 1972.
