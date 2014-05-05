Weather

Record cold high temperature today

EMBED <>More Videos

Afternoon weather forecast for May 12, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cold, wet and raw today with high temperatures happening in the morning hours. We dropped into the 40s for most of the day....40s! Crazy for May in Central NC! Showers moving out and we get chilly tonight. With partly cloudy skies and winds dying down, we could see some 30s in spots tonight.
Sun & clouds tomorrow and it should warm quickly to the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Still well below the average of 79 but at least we get some sunshine back!

Low 70s Friday then mid 70s Saturday and pleasant. Sunday the models are trending more clouds and cooler with a small chance for a shower. We will ease into any changes for now but might have to add a more robust rain chance after we see tomorrow's model data. Slow warming trend for next week as temperatures eventually get back to seasonal levels.
Have a good evening!

Steve Stewart

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
65 percent of NC gas stations are out of fuel: Gas Buddy
US health advisers endorse Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 12 and up
Fidelity to add 500 new jobs at RTP campus, Gov. Cooper announces
Durham remains are those of woman missing since 2005
Chick-fil-A is facing a sauce shortage
Brown's family says body cam video shows killing was 'unjustified'
Times Square shooting suspect arrested in Florida
Show More
Ruling paves way for longer sentence in George Floyd's death
AGs slam Facebook's plan for kids' Instagram
Autopilot likely not engaged in deadly Tesla crash in Texas: NTSB
Duck Donuts specialty hotel room available in Outer Banks
Escalating Mideast violence bears hallmarks of 2014 war
More TOP STORIES News