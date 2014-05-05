Record cold high temperature today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cold, wet and raw today with high temperatures happening in the morning hours. We dropped into the 40s for most of the day....40s! Crazy for May in Central NC! Showers moving out and we get chilly tonight. With partly cloudy skies and winds dying down, we could see some 30s in spots tonight.Sun & clouds tomorrow and it should warm quickly to the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Still well below the average of 79 but at least we get some sunshine back!Low 70s Friday then mid 70s Saturday and pleasant. Sunday the models are trending more clouds and cooler with a small chance for a shower. We will ease into any changes for now but might have to add a more robust rain chance after we see tomorrow's model data. Slow warming trend for next week as temperatures eventually get back to seasonal levels.Have a good evening!Steve Stewart