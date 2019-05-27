The Heat Wave Continues

A weakening cool front sinking south through eastern Virginia will cause an isolated shower or thunderstorm mainly to the north and east of the Triangle through early evening; otherwise, skies will be fair across the Triangle tonight. The front will lift to our north as a warm front tomorrow as a storm center, currently over eastern Iowa, tracks across the eastern Great Lakes. Any showers or thunderstorms associated with the storm center or the warm front will stay to the north of the Triangle thanks to a strong upper-level ridge of high pressure over the northern Gulf of Mexico which will steer any rain to the north.Tomorrow will quite hot and rather humid with sun and clouds and a west to southwest flow then tomorrow night will be fair and warm. The storm center will move out to sea on Wednesday, then a second and third storm center will track from the Plains across the Ohio Valley and the Northeast Wednesday into Thursday. It will stay hot and humid and generally dry across the Triangle both days as the upper ridge of high pressure holds steady over the northern Gulf of Mexico. Record highs will be challenged both days.The third storm center will move across New England Thursday night, and its associated cool front will sink south toward North Carolina on Friday causing hot and humid conditions with clouds and sun and a shower or thunderstorm around, mainly in the afternoon. The front will stall near the Triangle on Saturday with clouds and some sun and it will not be as hot. There can be a pop up shower or thunderstorm on Saturday but mainly to the north and east of the Triangle. A new cool front will approach from the north on Sunday and then move into the area on Monday. It will be dry and quite warm on Sunday with sun and clouds and then there will be a chance of a shower or thunderstorm on Monday.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell