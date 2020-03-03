North Carolina under a Category 1 risk for severe weather; damaging winds possible

Remains from the severe storms that slammed Tennessee overnight will drift toward North Carolina, but the impact isn't expected to be nearly as serious as it was in Tennessee.
The @NWSSPC now has part of our area under a CAT 1 of 5 (Marginal) risk for severe storms this afternoon. Biggest threat = damaging winds. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/26ICjIniwQ— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) March 3, 2020
Most of the ABC11 viewing area is under a Category 1 'marginal' risk for severe weather as rain moves in this afternoon. The timing of the worst of the rain will be from 3 to 7 p.m. The biggest threat we'll face is the strong winds.
The storms spawned multiple tornadoes in Nashville and surrounding areas in central Tennessee. The storms have since weakened significantly.
RELATED | At least 19 dead after tornadoes hit Nashville, central Tenn.: Officials
Temperatures should get into the upper 60s. Showers are expected to end from west to east around midnight.