Risk for strong storms increases as Saturday evening rolls on

Most parts of central North Carolina experienced just clouds and sun Saturday with highs in the mid 80s and some humidity.

But storms anticipated to arrive in the early evening in our western counties and 9 p.m. in the Triangle could cause problems.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for the Sandhills area, including Cumberland, Hoke, and Moore counties, as well as Richmond, and Scotland counties.

The warning is in effect until 8:15 p.m.

The main threat with these storms will be strong gusty winds in excess of 50 mph, hail, and brief heavy rainfall.



The tornado risk isn't zero, but it is very low as the atmosphere isn't set up for rotating storms but straight-line winds can do just as much damage.

What are straight-line winds and how do they form

Storms exit by midnight but scattered showers and storms are around for Sunday.
