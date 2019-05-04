Risk for strong storms increases as Saturday evening rolls on

Stay on top of the latest weather updates by downloading the ABC11 app
But storms anticipated to arrive in the early evening in our western counties and 9 p.m. in the Triangle could cause problems.
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for the Sandhills area, including Cumberland, Hoke, and Moore counties, as well as Richmond, and Scotland counties.
The warning is in effect until 8:15 p.m.
The main threat with these storms will be strong gusty winds in excess of 50 mph, hail, and brief heavy rainfall.
Storms are approaching...will get bumpy this evening pic.twitter.com/nnspBDD97A— Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) May 4, 2019
The tornado risk isn't zero, but it is very low as the atmosphere isn't set up for rotating storms but straight-line winds can do just as much damage.
What are straight-line winds and how do they form
Storms exit by midnight but scattered showers and storms are around for Sunday.