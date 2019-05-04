Risk for strong storms increases Saturday evening

Strong to severe storms possible this evening...the main threat will be damaging winds. pic.twitter.com/jlkOXY9Par — Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) May 4, 2019

Most parts of central North Carolina will experience just clouds and sun today with highs in the mid 80s with humidity.Storms could arrive as early 7 p.m. in our western counties and 9 p.m. in the Triangle.The main threat with these storms will be strong gusty winds in excess of 50 mph and brief heavy rainfall. The tornado risk isn't zero, but it is very low...the atmosphere isn't set up for rotating storms but straight line winds can do just as much damage.Storms exit by midnight but scattered showers and storms are around for tomorrow.