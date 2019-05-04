storm

Risk for strong storms increases Saturday evening

Slight risk for storms Saturday

By
Most parts of central North Carolina will experience just clouds and sun today with highs in the mid 80s with humidity.

Storms could arrive as early 7 p.m. in our western counties and 9 p.m. in the Triangle.

What are straight-line winds and how do they form

The main threat with these storms will be strong gusty winds in excess of 50 mph and brief heavy rainfall. The tornado risk isn't zero, but it is very low...the atmosphere isn't set up for rotating storms but straight line winds can do just as much damage.

Storms exit by midnight but scattered showers and storms are around for tomorrow.



