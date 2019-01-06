WEATHER

Beautiful Sunday

EMBED </>More Videos

Warm and sunny conditions will be the rule today as a cold front approaches from the north, so get out and enjoy the weather. The front will cross the Triangle tonight and colder air will follow tomorrow with sunshine and a few clouds and high temperatures in the lower 50s, which are closer to average for this time of year. A storm center currently moving across the Rockies will pass well to our north tomorrow night into Tuesday and it will be mild with patchy clouds tomorrow night followed by sunshine and highs in the 60s on Tuesday.

The storm's associated cold front will cross the area early Wednesday with clouds and sun and a chilly wind as temperatures return back to normal levels. Colder Canadian air will follow Wednesday night and Thursday with lows in the 20s followed by highs in the 40s despite some sunshine. Seasonably cold and dry conditions with some sun will be the rule on Thursday as high pressure builds in from the northwest, then clouds will increase on Friday as an upper-level disturbance moves in from the west.

Have a great day!
Steve Stewart

Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherdurham county newsrainsnow
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Don't miss these space events in 2019
New Year's Eve weather: Warmer temps with chance of rain
It's official! 2018 is wettest year on record for Raleigh
Duke Energy calls for rate hike to cover storm repair costs
More Weather
Top Stories
Donnie Wahlberg responds to Raleigh Wahlburgers' troubles
Police charge Raleigh man with human trafficking of a child
Increase in TSA agents calling out sick amid government shutdown
Third man charged in Moore County double shooting
Police searching for man wanted in Southern Pines armed robberies
Person dies in car, crashes into tree in Cary
Big Ed's restaurant to open new location in Garner
Williamson's 360 dunk steals the show at Cameron Indoor Stadium
Show More
McDonald's worker speaks out after brawl over straw goes viral
The Rev. Vernon Tyson: Memorial service held after his death at 89
Officers, bystanders flip burning car to save 70-year-old driver: VIDEO
Gov. shutdown 'litter patrol': How one family helps keeps their park clean
Cam Johnson scores 15 points, No. 15 UNC tops Pitt 85-60
More News