Weather

Cooler, Periods of Rain This Week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will be mostly cloudy with the chance of a spotty shower. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s/low 60s overnight.

Tomorrow, a low pressure system that is separated from the jet stream will begin to bring cloudy, cool and wet weather. Monday-Wednesday will be cooler than average with rounds of rain, some of which could be heavy at times. By Wednesday night, the Triangle may see anywhere from 1.5"-3" of rain and even more is likely for the Sandhills and the coastal plain.

Thursday and Friday will bring a little more warm sunshine but there will still be a few scattered showers or isolated thunderstorms. Summer starts of warm and sunny on Saturday!
Be Well & Stay Safe!

Robert Johnson

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Outbreak identified at Fuquay-Varina retirement community
Spring Lake police seek missing 6-year-old boy
Durham business to host virtual Juneteenth celebration
26-year-old charged in Dollar General arson during Raleigh protest
Woman who called police on man stenciling BLM apologizes
Man struck, killed while crossing N. Duke Street in Durham
Durham game developer raises more than $80K for Black Lives Matter
Show More
2nd man charged in murder of Raleigh 17-year-old
Church service canceled? Here's a Sunday message
Child killed, 3 sent to hospital following Harnett County crash
National Puerto Rican Day Parade celebration
Atlanta officer fired after deadly shooting of black man
More TOP STORIES News