Cooler, Periods of Rain This Week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will be mostly cloudy with the chance of a spotty shower. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s/low 60s overnight.Tomorrow, a low pressure system that is separated from the jet stream will begin to bring cloudy, cool and wet weather. Monday-Wednesday will be cooler than average with rounds of rain, some of which could be heavy at times. By Wednesday night, the Triangle may see anywhere from 1.5"-3" of rain and even more is likely for the Sandhills and the coastal plain.Thursday and Friday will bring a little more warm sunshine but there will still be a few scattered showers or isolated thunderstorms. Summer starts of warm and sunny on Saturday!Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson