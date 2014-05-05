Rounds of Rain Next 2 Days

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will be mostly cloudy and very warm with lows in the mid 60s for the Triangle and upper 60s for the Sandhills. Also watch out for a spotty shower.Keep the umbrella handy for the rest of the week and especially for the next two days. A cold front will stall to our west and moisture associated with Tropical Storm Eta will surge northward, providing rounds of rain throughout the day Wednesday and Thursday. Some of those showers will be heavy. Showers will persist into Friday morning as well. By the end of the week, central North Carolina could see as much as 2-3 inches of rain.The weekend will bring a few showers but it will not be a washout. Much cooler, fall-like weather, arrives by Tuesday.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson