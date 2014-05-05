Weather

Rounds of Rain Next 2 Days

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will be mostly cloudy and very warm with lows in the mid 60s for the Triangle and upper 60s for the Sandhills. Also watch out for a spotty shower.
Keep the umbrella handy for the rest of the week and especially for the next two days. A cold front will stall to our west and moisture associated with Tropical Storm Eta will surge northward, providing rounds of rain throughout the day Wednesday and Thursday. Some of those showers will be heavy. Showers will persist into Friday morning as well. By the end of the week, central North Carolina could see as much as 2-3 inches of rain.

The weekend will bring a few showers but it will not be a washout. Much cooler, fall-like weather, arrives by Tuesday.
Be Well & Stay Safe!

Robert Johnson

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Indoor-gathering limit moves back to 10 people as COVID-19 spikes
Cunningham concedes Senate race to Sen. Tillis
NC restaurants can apply for $20K in rent, mortgage relief
ELECTION UPDATE: The latest on ballot counting in NC
Millions of dollars waiting to be claimed in NC: Check if you're owed money
Raleigh Christmas Parade on Nov. 21: Train, Meghan Trainor to perform
Biden says 'nothing going to stop' transition process
Show More
Wendell girl balances school, successful earring business
As COVID-19 cases rise, stores again limit sale of toilet paper
Duke doctor on rising hospitalizations in NC: 'It wears you down'
Ulta to open beauty shops at Target stores in 2021
ACC basketball schedule released
More TOP STORIES News