Weather

Rounds of Rain for This Week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Today begins the days-long stretch of soggy weather for all of central North Carolina. An easterly flow will persist for the next few days and will allow showers and storms to filter into the Carolinas through the end of the week.
There will be loads of clouds tomorrow with periods of rain throughout the day, especially in the afternoon and evening. Tomorrow will also be cooler than average with highs in the low 80s. Thursday and Friday will both feature scattered showers and storms with highs in the mid 80s.

We are also watching a tropical wave that is south of Bermuda. The National Hurricane Center gives it a 40% chance of forming into a tropical depression over the next 5 days. Even if this tropical wave doesn't intensify, our forecast remains unchanged: Scattered showers and storms with average or slightly below average temperatures for the end of the week and the start of next week.
Be Well & Stay Safe!

Robert Johnson
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC reports lowest number of completed tests in a month
President Trump visiting Winston-Salem on Tuesday
Temperatures plunge, bringing snow to Colorado, Montana and Wyoming
How to request an absentee ballot in North Carolina
500 cars revving their engines for virtual Pinewood Derby
Fort Bragg's Golden Knights salute educators with jump
NCHSAA sets playoff dates, timetables for high school sports
Show More
Single mom of 4 has only a lemonade stand as income source
Wake parents, students pick up delayed Chromebooks
This single test promises to detect COVID-19, the flu and RSV
Tropical Storm Rene expected to become hurricane Thursday
Loved ones remember Cary father shot, killed while on walk
More TOP STORIES News