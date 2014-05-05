Rounds of Rain for This Week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Today begins the days-long stretch of soggy weather for all of central North Carolina. An easterly flow will persist for the next few days and will allow showers and storms to filter into the Carolinas through the end of the week.There will be loads of clouds tomorrow with periods of rain throughout the day, especially in the afternoon and evening. Tomorrow will also be cooler than average with highs in the low 80s. Thursday and Friday will both feature scattered showers and storms with highs in the mid 80s.We are also watching a tropical wave that is south of Bermuda. The National Hurricane Center gives it a 40% chance of forming into a tropical depression over the next 5 days. Even if this tropical wave doesn't intensify, our forecast remains unchanged: Scattered showers and storms with average or slightly below average temperatures for the end of the week and the start of next week.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson