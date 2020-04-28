eye on the gulf

TROPICAL UPDATE: Saharan dust keeps development at bay

HOUSTON, Texas -- No immediate tropical threats during the next 5 days. The National Hurricane Center has two areas highlighted, one off the coast of North Carolina and another off the NE coast of Guyana, neither is expected to develop.

A sizable plume of Saharan dust is currently moving west through the Atlantic and should move in to the Gulf of Mexico next week. That dry Saharan air coming off the coast of Africa will inhibit tropical development. The downside to the Saharan dust is that by late next week it could move in to Texas and Louisiana, causing some respiratory issues for sensitive individuals.

Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

Here are some resources that may help in preparation for hurricane season:
  • Pick up the ABC13 Hurricane Tracking Guide at your local Kroger. Most Krogers already have them stocked. Just look for your friendly cardboard Travis near the entrance.

During hurricane season, remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!
SEE MORE: How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
Here's what you'll need to prepare for hurricane season.

