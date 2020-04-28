TROPICAL UPDATE: Saharan dust keeps development at bay

A sizable plume of Saharan dust is currently moving west through the Atlantic and should move in to the Gulf of Mexico next week. That dry Saharan air coming off the coast of Africa will inhibit tropical development. The downside to the Saharan dust is that by late next week it could move in to Texas and Louisiana, causing some respiratory issues for sensitive individuals.
Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.
Here are some resources that may help in preparation for hurricane season:
- You'll get a comprehensive video update on what's happening in the tropics at least once a day during Hurricane Season. The frequency of video updates will increase if there are threats in the Gulf.
- Pick up the ABC13 Hurricane Tracking Guide at your local Kroger. Most Krogers already have them stocked. Just look for your friendly cardboard Travis near the entrance.
During hurricane season, remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!
SEE MORE: How to build a hurricane preparedness kit