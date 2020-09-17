Hurricane Sally remnants move out of central North Carolina; Flash flood watches continue into Friday

Much of central North Carolina prepared for torrential flooding but saw at most 2 inches of rain. The Weather Prediction Center, a branch of the National Weather Service, predicted 3 to 5 inches of rain for our area through Saturday.
Temperatures on Friday will stay in the low to mid 70s. We'll clear out over the weekend with highs near 70. We'll remain dry through the start of fall on Tuesday.
Earlier in the evening, tornado watches were issued for Sandhill counties that expired early
For most of the day, places like Fayetteville saw steady rains but nothing substantial enough to cause flash flooding.
City officials spent Wednesday and Thursday barricading known flood-prone streets and clearing drainage systems.
As the rain passed, some of those flood-prone areas saw rising water quickly recede.
Chief Mike Hill, with the Fayetteville Fire Department, tells Eyewitness News that they were prepared for water-rescues but only responded to a few rain-related accidents Thursday evening.