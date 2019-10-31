Damaging winds, possible tornadoes threaten Halloween festivities

A tornado watch has been issued for much of North Carolina, including Wake County, Durham County, Edgecombe County, Franklin County. Nash County, Vance, Warren and other counties.
The watch is in effect until 11 p.m.
Severe weather is possible throughout North Carolina on Thursday, but the highest chance for severe weather stretches from Wake County to the west and north.
The sun is out and shining bright. And although that sounds good now, it could spell trouble later as that warm air provides fuel for storms.
You really don't want see too much sun on a day like this. More sun=fuel for storms this evening. pic.twitter.com/vqI4vWAVzI— Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) October 31, 2019
Areas south and east of Wake County are under a slight chance for severe weather.
Over 70 million Americans under the threat for severe weather today. We see a category 3 of 5 (Ehnanced) Risk for severe storms this evening. Biggest threat=damaging winds. We may also see an isolated tornado spinup. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/n6nBRIdZSc— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) October 31, 2019
The biggest threat from Thursday's storms is damaging wind.
We could see gusts up to 50 mph.
Timing
By 5 to 6 p.m., any shower that pops up will have the potential to have rotation, which could create an isolated tornado.
A Strong line a showers and storms move will move across the area later this evening. Likely between 7pm and midnight. The line is moving quickly so the rain in any one spot should only last 30-45 minutes. Best to get your Trick or Treating done early. pic.twitter.com/prxlry2XDW— Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) October 31, 2019
The main line of storms could move through the Triangle as early as 7 to 8 p.m.. That main line of storms is what will bring the damaging straight-line winds.
Trick-or-treating
Rain is not typical on Halloween. In fact, it has only rained once in the last nine years during trick-or-treat time.
Biggest threat to worry about this evening will be straight-line winds. We also could see an isolated tornado spin up. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/aFjzCidVxd— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) October 31, 2019
On average it rains one out of every four Halloweens in Central North Carolina.
This is what the radar could look like later this evening...be safe tonight! pic.twitter.com/hHTS2lqUnU— Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) October 31, 2019
With 2019 shaping up to be one of those wet Halloweens, there are some indoor alternatives for young trick-or-treaters: