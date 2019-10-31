Weather

Damaging winds, possible tornadoes threaten Halloween festivities

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Ghouls, goblins, witches and zombies better keep an umbrella in their candy sack and an eye to the sky this evening.

A tornado watch has been issued for much of North Carolina, including Wake County, Durham County, Edgecombe County, Franklin County. Nash County, Vance, Warren and other counties.

The watch is in effect until 11 p.m.

Severe weather is possible throughout North Carolina on Thursday, but the highest chance for severe weather stretches from Wake County to the west and north.

The sun is out and shining bright. And although that sounds good now, it could spell trouble later as that warm air provides fuel for storms.



Areas south and east of Wake County are under a slight chance for severe weather.



The biggest threat from Thursday's storms is damaging wind.

We could see gusts up to 50 mph.

Timing

By 5 to 6 p.m., any shower that pops up will have the potential to have rotation, which could create an isolated tornado.



The main line of storms could move through the Triangle as early as 7 to 8 p.m.. That main line of storms is what will bring the damaging straight-line winds.

Get weather on the ABC11 News app.

Trick-or-treating

Rain is not typical on Halloween. In fact, it has only rained once in the last nine years during trick-or-treat time.



On average it rains one out of every four Halloweens in Central North Carolina.



With 2019 shaping up to be one of those wet Halloweens, there are some indoor alternatives for young trick-or-treaters:

EMBED More News Videos

With rain threatening to put a damper on Halloween fun, some places are offering free indoor alternatives.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherraleighwake countyorange countydurham countyhalloweenweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
16-year-old student arrested in gas station shooting near Enloe HS
WEEKEND EVENTS: Giant moon display in Durham & food truck rodeo
Family makes Halloween costumes for NICU babies at WakeMed
Dancing priest wows crowd during pep rally
New interim chancellor named at East Carolina
'It' red balloons popping up in California storm drains
Explore North Carolina's Country Doctor Museum
Show More
2 Raleigh firefighters get promoted, make history
House approves rules for Trump impeachment inquiry
$200M in meth found hidden in Sriracha bottles: Police
Driver crashed into man on bicycle near I-85 in Durham
'Bull Moon' in Durham not rising for Halloween due to wind
More TOP STORIES News