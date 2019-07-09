Not As Hot Today

Yesterday turned out to be a warm day with temperatures once again in the lower 90s.Today we will see a bit of a cool down now that the frontal boundary has dipped just to the south of the region and surface high pressure has slid in to the north. Our high temperatures for today will reach the mid-80s. This will provide some much-needed relief in the extended heat that has occurred over the past several weeks. There may be a stray thunderstorm in the area as well, mainly to the south of the Triangle where the frontal boundary is now located.This brief cool down will last for one more day tomorrow with highs generally in the upper 80s to near 90 and partly sunny skies. Unfortunately, the heat will make a return through the end of the week and into the weekend with an upper-level ridge of high pressure slowly creeping into the eastern United States from the West.There will be a cold front that moves through the Triangle later on Friday which will bring a few more showers and thunderstorms. However, it won't provide much of a relief with regards to temperatures.Warmer-than-average air will continue right into the beginning of next week accompanied by showers and thunderstorms.Have a great Tuesday!Bigweather