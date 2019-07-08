Warm & Muggy Today

The warm and unsettled weather pattern continues with temperatures well into the 90s and showers and thunderstorms in spots.Despite having more showers and thunderstorms around today, thanks to a stalled out frontal boundary over the region, our high temperatures will be a few degrees lower with highs near 90. Additionally, any of the showers and thunderstorms will have the potential to bring heavy downpours and may lead to flash flooding in some locations.By tomorrow, the boundary will dip farther southward. That leads to lower high temperatures mainly in the mid-80s. There will still be a stray thunderstorm or two in spots, but the risk for flash flooding will have diminished.Heading into the middle part of the week, Wednesday should be mainly dry with a surface high just off the coast and humidity will be lower. However, there could be a shower or thunderstorm just to the south of the Triangle with the stalled boundary still located over the Southeast.A cold front will move through on Thursday and this will bring a renewed risk of showers and thunderstorms as we head toward this weekend.Have a great Monday!Bigweather