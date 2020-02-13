Typical Summer Weather

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- In the wake of Isaias, skies have cleared today and sunshine has helped to push temperatures well into the 80s. Despite the dry weather today, a stray shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out through early evening. The best chance for that will be north and west of the Triangle and over the mountains. Otherwise, quiet weather is expected through tonight and it will remain on the warm and muggy side.A cool front will slowly near from the west tomorrow which can lead to a scattering of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. The cool front will stall out in the vicinity tomorrow night which may still result in a late-night shower. Highs will be near 90.The stalled out frontal boundary will continue to serve as a focal point for shower and thunderstorm activity Thursday, especially in the afternoon and evening with daytime heating.The frontal boundary will begin to wash out Friday, but there will still be enough of a weakness in place to lead to midday and afternoon thunderstorms firing up. Afternoon temperatures Wednesday through Friday will be seasonable for this time of the year--mostly in the upper 80s to near 90.High pressure will build over the area this weekend. This will limit the shower and thunderstorm activity. However, given the heat and humidity in place, an afternoon or evening thunderstorm cannot be ruled out both Saturday and Sunday. Best chance for storms these days will be along sea breeze boundaries to the east of the Triangle and over the mountains to the west.Have a great evening!Chris