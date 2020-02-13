Scattered Rain Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's another hot day across central North Carolina. There's a small chance for an isolated shower this evening, but most of us will stay dry. Some of our counties have been removed from the marginal risk. It now only includes our counties near the Virginia border.Highs will be a few degrees cooler Friday due to more clouds and rain. A disturbance will help to develop scattered showers and storms throughout the day. The rain won't be widespread, but keep the rain gear handy just in case.A cold front will help to spark a few storms Saturday. Highs ahead of that front Saturday will still reach the low 90s.We'll start to cool down behind that front Sunday with highs near 86 degrees. Humidity will gradually decrease as well.Highs will continue to reach the low to mid 80s throughout the start of next week. We stay dry until a cold front brings us more rain Thursday.TROPICSCristobal is back over land near the Yucatan peninsula, and it has weakened to a tropical depression. It will move back over water in the Gulf of Mexico Friday. As it moves north through the Gulf it will intensify back to a tropical storm. The latest track from the NHC has in making landfall along the Louisiana coast early Monday.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell