Scattered Rain, Mild Tonight

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a warm day with highs in the 70s and 80s, expect scattered rain and an isolated thunderstorm after sunset. Tonight will be mild with overnight lows in the mid 50s to near 60 (normally we are in the upper 40s this time of year).Tomorrow will start off mostly cloudy with drizzle before sunshine appears late morning/early afternoon. Tomorrow will be much cooler than today, though closer to average, with highs around 70.The remainder of the week will be pleasant with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. The only rainy periods will be Saturday afternoon/evening and Monday afternoon/evening but neither day is a washout.Be Well & Stay Safe,Robert Johnson