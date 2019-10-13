We'll finally get some measurable rain today thanks to a cold front. Right now that front is moving through the mountains, but rain chances will go up late this afternoon through tonight. Rain totals on average will be close to a quarter of an inch.The cold front will push south Monday. In its wake high pressure will promote a nice day Monday with increasing amounts of sunshine.Returning moisture and another approaching cold front will bring an increase in clouds Tuesday with rain overspreading the area overnight. Wednesday morning will be wet in some spots, but rain will clear Wednesday afternoon.A large area of high pressure will provide nice weather for the end of the week with sunny skies and comfortably cool air Thursday and Friday. Morning lows will dip down to the 40s with highs in the 60s!Have a great Sunday!Brittany Bell