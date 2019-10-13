Weather

Rain Today

We'll finally get some measurable rain today thanks to a cold front. Right now that front is moving through the mountains, but rain chances will go up late this afternoon through tonight. Rain totals on average will be close to a quarter of an inch.

The cold front will push south Monday. In its wake high pressure will promote a nice day Monday with increasing amounts of sunshine.

Returning moisture and another approaching cold front will bring an increase in clouds Tuesday with rain overspreading the area overnight. Wednesday morning will be wet in some spots, but rain will clear Wednesday afternoon.

A large area of high pressure will provide nice weather for the end of the week with sunny skies and comfortably cool air Thursday and Friday. Morning lows will dip down to the 40s with highs in the 60s!

Have a great Sunday!

Brittany Bell



Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Atiud ndroid today!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherwake countydurham countycumberland countyorange countysnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver flees after hitting, killing man in Fayetteville
Driver ejected from car in Fayetteville crash dies
Robeson County deputies investigating body found in wooded area
Johnston County farmer says more than $1,200 worth of hemp stolen from field
Woman accused of kidnapping NC 3-year-old caught, police say
Nearly 60 dogs seized at Orange County property; mother, son charged
Hard Rock Hotel under construction collapses
Show More
Raleigh's new mayor-elect Mary-Ann Baldwin leads a city hall remake
Raleigh officer shot in January completes 4-mile race
24-year-old rollerblader struck, killed in Durham, police say
WEEKEND EVENTS: Wine & Cheese Festival, pumpkin patch train & more
Police investigating after 24-year-old shot near Duke Hospital
More TOP STORIES News