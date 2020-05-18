Scattered Showers All Week

Tropical Storm Arthur remains our main concern of the forecast for today, but the potential for prolonged rainfall from an incoming storm system from tonight through possibly the end of this week.Rain continues to spread inland this morning as Tropical Storm Arthur makes its final approach towards the Outer Banks for the midday today and will come very close to or may briefly make landfall over Cape Hatteras. Regardless of whether this storm makes landfall or not, we will see heavy rainfall, mainly east of Interstate 95 where a total of 1-2 inches of rain may fall by early this afternoon, with higher amounts near the coast. Rain will taper off this afternoon and evening from south to north with brief window for dry weather this evening. Breezy conditions will be found across the Triangle this morning, then winds should begin to diminish into this afternoon as Arthur pulls away from the coast.We won't catch much of a break from the rain, though, as a storm across the Ohio River Valley shifts slowly to the east.Rain, and a possible thunderstorm, returns to Central North Carolina late this evening and into tonight. This incoming system stalls just west of the Appalachians through Thursday before it slowly lifts north for the weekend. Periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible at times from tonight through Thursday, with a window for some strong storms heading into Wednesday.The heaviest rainfall this week will be focused on the east side of the Appalachians where up-sloping flow should help enhance rainfall totals. There are some flooding concerns, especially west of the Triangle towards the mountains.While this particular storm system may start to shift east by this weekend, some showers may linger into Saturday before high pressure arrives across the southeastern United States by Saturday night and continues into early next week.Have a nice Monday!Big Weather