Unsettled Weather Pattern for Entire Week

We will be keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Arthur later tonight through tomorrow which will bring locally heavy rainfall to the Outer Banks, strong, gusty winds as well as dangerous rip currents and beach erosion. We expect 1-2" of rain to reach as far west as near or just east of I-95, with 2-3" of rain on average for the Outer Banks. The Triangle will be dry tonight but showers will be present for the Sandhills and coastal plain. The edge of the precipitation shield will reach Wake County on Monday morning and may continue into the afternoon. Then, an approaching cold front that will reach the Appalachians later in the day. That front will provide some showers and storms late Monday night.The chances for rain increase for the Triangle later Monday night as the cold front pushes east. The evening looks fairly spotty in nature with any shower or thunderstorm and the better chance coming later at night for some rain.Tuesday we'll see a broad upper low drop south from the western Great Lakes into the Tennessee River Valley and will sit and spin near or just west of the Appalachians through Thursday, leading to clouds and rounds of showers with an occasional thunderstorm, and temperatures running a good 10 to nearly 15 degrees below average. Friday into next Saturday it looks like we'll start to see this low try to lift northeastward, but with a trough still over the area, a shower can't be ruled out for early next weekend, but the best chance at this point looks north and east of RDU.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson