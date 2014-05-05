Scattered showers and Thunderstorms on Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The overall pattern over the eastern half of the country continues to hold steady. We have a deep upper-level trough sitting over the Mississippi Valley that will remain in place through tomorrow, while the Bermuda high tries to push north and west into the Carolinas.A weak surface boundary remains stalled to the south and east of the Triangle this morning, and will hold there through the day. Because of this, today will end up a lot like yesterday, with clouds and sun along with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms aided by daytime heating. The deepest moisture is along and south of this boundary, but we did have a few downpours in the area yesterday, and we could again today. Temperatures will be held in check by an east to northeast surface flow.As the high to the southeast of us builds this way tomorrow into the weekend, the surface boundary will begin to wash out. There is still enough of a feature to enhance shower and thunderstorm activity tomorrow, and the persistent southwesterly flow into the region today and tomorrow will continue to raise the available moisture.This could result in some heavier thunderstorms and the possibility of flash flooding, mainly on streets and in poor drainage areas. There is some concern for training storms; that will be something to watch for as convection begins to fire tomorrow. Wind shouldn't be much of a factor with weak flow aloft.As ridging increases from the south and east this weekend, we will gradually see the threat of rainfall, especially heavier rainfall, diminish. Scattered thunderstorm activity will still continue even into Sunday though. We'll also see a return of more sunshine and increasing heat as surface winds shift back into a more southerly direction.By early next week, the Bermuda high will be back in place, giving us the traditional summertime pattern of partly sunny skies with highs near 90. Convection will fire up with the daytime heating each afternoon and diminish quickly during the evening hours. Storm coverage is likely to be reduced relative to what we'll encounter over the next couple of days; in fact, we could see very little activity by the middle of the week.Have a great Thursday!Big Weather