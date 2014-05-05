More Scattered Showers Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The remainder of the evening will feature scattered showers and storms, otherwise expect a partly to mostly cloudy night with temperatures falling into the upper 60s/low 70s.The next two days will feature more afternoon and evening storms with Friday looking to be the wettest day, offering flooding downpours on already saturated soil.This weekend will be warmer with highs in the upper 80s along with a mixture of sun and clouds. There is the potential for a few isolated evening storms, but much of the weekend will be rain-free. Temperatures will hover around 90 under partly sunny skies as we start a brand new school/workweek.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson