Scattered Showers Continue For Next Few Days

The recent cool and wet weather pattern that the Triangle has been experiencing lasts through tomorrow. The catalyst continues to bring rain to much of the region early this morning is a slow-moving storm system located in southwestern Georgia. This, combined with a strong ridge of high pressure located over the Northeast, are tapping into rich moisture and unloading it on the southern Appalachians, as well as in the Carolina Piedmont.Since that ridge of high pressure is barely budging, the easterly flow it is inducing is also keeping temperatures well below the seasonal averages. This will start to change a little tomorrow, when our surface winds become more southeasterly or even southerly.Today and tonight, we still expect a few waves of rain and also some rumbles of thunder across the Triangle. In fact, some of the heaviest rain will fall late this afternoon and tonight, which may result in serious flooding, especially in the foothills located just east of the Appalachians. Our rain will continue, on and off, throughout much of tomorrow.Although cumulative rainfall totals, including what fell yesterday across the Triangle, should be on the order of 2-4 inches through tomorrow night, there may be 6 inches or more to the west across the Triad and back into the mountains, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax(TM) of 12 inches.The storm center will track to the northeast across the Triangle tomorrow night with more rain for the Triangle, and then it will lift out to the north and east on Friday. As clouds break for some sunshine, Friday will become noticeably warmer, but there will still be a shower or thunderstorm in spots during the afternoon.The storm center will then shift eastward and move out to sea during the upcoming Memorial Day weekend and early next week. Meanwhile, high pressure will nose southward across the Triangle, promoting drier conditions with some sun each day Sunday and Monday. Although wecannot rule out a pop-up shower or thunderstorm on Saturday; Sunday and Monday will be dry.Have a great Hump Day!Big Weather