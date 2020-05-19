Weather

Scattered Showers Continue For Next Few Days

Our recent cool and rainy weather pattern will be stuck over the Triangle through Thursday thanks to a slow moving storm center over Georgia. The storm will pump lots of moisture northward across the Triangle while at the same time a persistent northeast to east flow from the Atlantic will keep temperatures on the
cool side.

Expect waves of rain and even rumbles of thunder across the Triangle through Thursday night and some of the rain will be heavy at times. Persistent heavy rain to the west of the Triangle into the Appalachians will lead to increased life threatening flooding through Thursday.
Although rainfall across the Triangle should average 1-2 and locally 4 inches through Thursday night, there could be 6 or more inches to the west across the Triad into the Mountains. This could lead to widespread flooding.
Otherwise it will be cloudy breezy and cool through Thursday with afternoon high temperatures in the 60s.

The storm center will track to the northeast across the Triangle on Thursday night with more rain for the Triangle, then it will lift to our north on Friday and it will become drier and warmer with perhaps brightening skies, but there will still be lingering showers or thunderstorm around.
The storm center will then shift eastward and move out to sea over the weekend and early next week while high pressure will nose southward across the Triangle, promoting drier conditions with some sun each day Saturday through Monday. Although we cannot rule out a pop up shower or thunderstorm on Saturday, Sunday and Monday will be generally dry.

Be Well & Stay Safe!
Robert Johnson


Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
