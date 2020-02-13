Weather

Few More Showers Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An area of low pressure will slide along the North Carolina coast, bringing scattered showers and storms tonight and tomorrow. The low will pull away from our coast and near the northeast on Friday.
The absence of this low near us makes for a drier, warmer Friday with temperatures closer to the average of 90 degrees.

Saturday will provide a few afternoon showers and storms, otherwise, the remainder of the weekend and the start of next week will be hot and humid with temperatures in the lower 90s. In addition, each day next week offers the possibility of a pop up shower or storm.
