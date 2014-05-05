Scattered Storms continue

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Most of the day has been dry, but a few showers are possible this afternoon mainly along and east of I-95.A backdoor cold front will push into the state Friday, sparking scattered to numerous showers. Moisture levels will be elevated, and storms will move slowly so some flash flooding is possible.We'll see similar weather during the first half of the weekend. Scattered showers and storms will develop Saturday with highs reaching the low to mid 80s. By Sunday, the wind direction will be from the southwest. That will dry things out a tad lowering rain chances.A cold front will swing through the state Monday raising rain chances. The weather behind the front will be fantastic next week! Highs will cool to the mid to upper 70s with plenty of sunshine.Today is the peak of hurricane season, and right now we are watching 7 different spots in the Atlantic.Tropical Storm Paulette is now forecast to become a hurricane as it moves towards Bermuda. It will curve back northeast in the Atlantic next week. Tropical Storm Rene will also become a hurricane this weekend. It will not be a threat to land.The NHC is also watching four different tropical waves in the Atlantic.The two in the Gulf will not be an issue for North Carolina. Farther out, one of the tropical waves near the coast of Africa will likely become a tropical depression this weekend. It's about two weeks out so there's plenty of time to watch.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell